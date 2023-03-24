POINT PLEASANT — Evelyn Mizer, a 7-year-old student at Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School, was shown support from her school community before she went into surgery.

Evelyn has mucopolysaccharidosis type I [MPS I] which is a rare, inherited, genetic condition that can affect both children and adults, male or female. MPS I is caused by changes in the IDUA gene. It has a wide range of symptoms because it can affect many parts of the body and cause organ damage.

This will be Evelyn’s 20th surgery, according to her mother, Susan Mizer. She will be going in for brain surgery and partial hand reconstruction. The recovery time for this surgery will be six to eight weeks. Ms. Mizer said Evelyn has expressed concerns that “my friends will forget me,” so therefore, the school put together a day to celebrate Evelyn.

Students in Evelyn’s class, the school and even throughout the district wore purple on March 22 to show support to Evelyn. She received many kind words and even some treats to help with her recovery from her fellow classmates.

