POINT PLEASANT — Michael and Lucy Patriarca will be hosting a fundraiser in honor of their son at the Shore House Bar and Grill on March 26.

The event is to honor their son, Alex, who died five years ago when he was 24. Alex was also an organ donor, and in the wake of his death, saved many individuals’ lives with organ donations. Alex died of hydrocephalus, a condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up within the fluid-containing cavities or ventricles of the brain, according to Mrs. Patriarca.

Mr. and Ms. Patriarca, along with countless friends and family, will be gathering at the Shore House, located at 2114 Route 88, along with any and all other guests to raise awareness for organ donation. Ms. Patriarca said less than two percent of the New Jersey population are organ donors, and there are countless people around the country who are waiting to receive them.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have been working with the NJ Sharing Network [NJSN] to help bring awareness and raise money for those in need of organ donation. The NJSN describes its mission as “to recover and place donated organs and tissue, support donor families, honor the legacy of those who gave the gift of life and raise awareness about the power of organ donation and transplantation.”

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.