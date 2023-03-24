TRENTON — A state legislative deal in the works would give additional aid to school districts such as Brick Township, Point Pleasant Borough, Point Pleasant Beach and Lavallette.

The potential deal facing New Jersey school districts would receive less of a hit if the bill were to be passed.

The bill, which Gov. Phil Murphy, along with three legislators, Senator Vin Gopal, Senator Andrew Zwicker and Assemblyman Roy Freiman, all Democrats, announced on Friday, March 17 that the state would allocate $102.7 million in a one-time supplemental state school aid to help offset the $157 million in planned cuts across the more than 160 districts in the fiscal year that begins in July under the New Jersey school funding formula.

State Assemblyman John Catalano, a Republican, said, “We have been pressing back with different press releases and I think finally we may be seeing some light at the end of the tunnel here.”

Mr. Catalano said, “We’ve been writing letters, urging our constituents to call because obviously his [Gov. Murphy] phone has been inundated by our residents and all of those calls are registered and noted.”

