POINT PLEASANT BEACH — One of Point Pleasant Beach’s oldest and most historic buildings is under new ownership, and plans to operate a boutique hotel on the top floor are being revived.

The Gottlieb building was nearly demolished in 2019, but shortly after the roof had been ripped off and the wrecking ball was on the way, Steve and Sue Fisher stepped in to save the historic building.

According to the Ocean County Clerk records, EAF ONE LLC, owned by Steven and Susan Fisher, purchased the building for $960,000 in 2019.

The circa-1906 building was sold to the new owners Don Slaght and Darryl Monticello, principals of Hollston Realty Group and Arnold Shores LLC, for $1.2 million around January of this year, according to the Ocean County Clerk records.

“Back in 2019 the building was purchased by a local real estate investor and their plan was to demolish the building and put a new structure in place,” said Point Pleasant Beach Councilman Michael Ramos. “I think their game plan was that the beautiful building would be gone forever and they would put up a box type of building.”







