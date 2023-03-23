BRIELLE — For the first time, a couple has been jointly named as Pride of Brielle honorees, the community’s outstanding citizens of 2022. They are Mary-Jo and Kevin Kinneally, who will be honored at an event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce in May.

The Pride of Brielle is an annual event hosted by the chamber to honor upstanding members of the community “who [have] given of themselves for the benefit of the Brielle community” and offer “service above and beyond the calling,” explained Chamber of Commerce President Leslie Naughton.

In the past, this award has been dedicated to an individual, but this year the committee made the decision to honor the married couple for their combined efforts. Ms. Naughton described the pair’s efforts as indistinguishable from each other, as one would rarely be seen contributing to an event or cause without the other nearby over the past 20 years.

“I have worked side by side with both Mary-Jo and Kevin and I am thrilled to see them honored together,” Ms. Naughton said. “I think it was a wonderful decision for the committee to make and even though this year’s event will be a little different, I am happy to do the work to make it special for them.”

The Pride of Brielle event is set for Wednesday, May 3 at the Manasquan River Yacht Club. This year’s venue and event format is different from previous years to accommodate for two honorees but will still feature a cocktail reception with food and refreshments. Sponsorship options and tickets to the event will be available starting next week.

