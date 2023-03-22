MANASQUAN— The annual Squanathon dance marathon is set to kick off on March 31.

This 12-hour, overnight event held at Manasquan High School [MHS] aims to raise money for pediatric cancer to benefit local families who are struggling. Rylie Eldrige, junior at MHS and member of the Squanathon committee, said this year the marathon will be raising money for five local families.

“Usually, we only donate to one or two families, but unfortunately there has been a rise [of pediatric cancer] within our community, so we are gonna help however we can.” said Rylie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Squanathon had raised roughly $81,000, according to Rylie, and has donated $50,000 since to these local families. Rylie explained that this money is used throughout the year to help support these families, and not just in the month of March.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.