SEA GIRT — A believer of good laughs and defender of comedy, 29-year old Sea Girt artist Will Raver presents “Wisdom” on March 25, as one of the entries to this year’s Garden State Film Festival, at the Jersey Shore Arts Center in Ocean Grove from 6 p.m.

Set in Los Angeles, California, “Wisdom” follows the “deadline days” of two roommates as they bet against one person’s wager on nothing but his “wisdom” to pay for his share of the upcoming rent. Right away, the film presents a conflict between two characters and everything that they represent in opposition as the plot and message of the film.

Running for only five minutes, “Wisdom” is one of the 237 independent films lined up for the much awaited GSFF tradition in screening local and international films from March 23 to 26 in Asbury Park and Cranford. Its gist is a teaser that introduces the idea of “wisdom” in a playful yet compelling way, according to Mr. Raver who is joining the festival for the second time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, one character comes out of his robe and says, ‘what do you think of this robe?’ The other character, the roommate, says, ‘very weird, very nerdy robe,’ who eventually loses his temper and asks him to just pay his rent. To this, the oddball character says he doesn’t have the money at that moment, but promises to pay “in wisdom,” said Mr. Raver.

The premise of the film is simple, but on it hangs the current issues of social exclusion, cancel culture and negativism facing anyone right now.

“The message is don’t be so quick to judge someone,” he said, “or do not give them credibility.” The film gets the simple message across: wisdom is not defined by a few.

The tone of his film sounds like a common penchant seen among many independent films, according to Mr. Raver, who also admitted that he has not ventured into marketing his film. He only creates independent films as a “side interest.”

“We as artists, we just make art and just hold on to it,” he said, while confessing to a filmmaker’s insecurities based on little funding against the vast and tight competition in the film industry.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.