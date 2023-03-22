COLLEGE PARK, MD. — Faith Masonius, a 2019 graduate of Manasquan High School, waited a long time to play a home NCAA Tournament women’s basketball game for Maryland.

The Terrapins are the type of program that is always in the mix to be a host for opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament since the team is almost always ranked among the top 20 in the country.

Masonius, however, didn’t get the chance to play an NCAA game at the Terrapins XFINITY Center home court until Friday. It was an added bonus that Maryland hosted Holy Cross in the first round with fellow Manasquan alum Mary Donnelly on their roster.

“It was cool to see,’’ said Masonius. “The world is so small and people from all different areas come back and play each other. It is nice to see Jersey girls coming up, Manasquan and the Shore Conference.’’

As a freshman the NCAA Tournament was postponed due to covid. Masonius’ sophomore year all the NCAA Tournament games were played at a neutral site, last season when Maryland hosted the first and second rounds Masonius was out with a torn ACL after playing only nine games her junior year.

Masonius was just thinking it had been a long time since the last home game this season before the Terrapins faced Holy Cross. Maryland had not played a home game since a Feb. 21 win over Iowa.

“We were warming up and I felt like we had not played a game here for so long,’’ said Masonius. It is nice to have two games here to play in front of our fans.’’

Masonius didn’t know it was her first home NCAA Tournament game.

“Yes, I had to think about it,’’ said Masonius. “I didn’t even realize that.’’

She admitted it was tough trying to do all she could from the sidelines last season.

“I think for me, the biggest thing was not being able to help my teammates on the court,’’ said Masonius. “I could use my voice off the court, I could cheer them on and give them confidence, but it was really hard not being able to go out and work hard and put my all into the game. It motivated me to push myself and try to play well.’’

Masonius was a big part of Maryland’s quick start against Holy Cross. The senior captain had six points and three steals in the opening quarter with the Terrapins taking a 23-4 lead on Holy Cross.

“We had to come out from the start punch first,’’ said Masonius. “We knew what we could do, play fast and put a lot of pressure on them. We wanted to come out and play our basketball. We had to kick start that early so it set the tone for the rest of the game and the tournament.

It is a new season, March Madness is always a lot of fun, jump starting it early and good is a plus makes you feel more confident going into postseason.’’

Masonius would finish the game with 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting with three rebounds and three steals in the 93-61 Maryland victory over Holy Cross.

Masonius was focused and dialed in during the game, but there were a few brief moments she noticed her Manasquan friend next to her.

“There was one point we were about to sub in together and I thought that was cute,’’ said Masonius. “When I am on the court, I don’t see faces, I just see jersey colors.’’

Masonius made sure she did see Donnelly when the two teams shook hands following the game.

“It was a lot of fun,’’ said Masonius. “It was nice to see her at the end of the game and give her a hug at the end of the line. It was cool to see her. I have known her since she was young and doing workouts with her and her little sisters even. I can’t believe she is already in college.’’

Masonius will see another familiar face

Masonius had another strong game for Maryland in a 77-64 win over Arizona on Sunday in the second round at the XFINITY Center. Masonius had 12 points for the Terrapins, shooting 6-for-9 with four rebounds and four assists.

Masonius will get to see another Manasquan alumni in the Sweet 16. Maryland will face Notre Dame, Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Masonius’ old Manasquan teammate Dara Mabrey was a starter for the Fighting Irish, but is out with a knee injury. Notre Dame also has Manasquan graduate Michaela Mabrey, who is an assistant coach for the Fighting Irish.