MANASQUAN — A May 20 Manasquan Backyard Crawl will raise money to aid the family of Aaron Van Trease of Manasquan, who is dealing with injuries suffered during a varsity football game at St. John Vianney High School in Holmdel.

The event, which will also benefit the Manasquan First Aid Squad, will be held from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Then, the party continues from 7:30-9 p.m at the Salty Whale in Manasquan with a performance by the GrooveSharks and a silent auction to aid in the fundraising. The rain date will be May 21.

There will be two routes for the crawl, a east route and a west route.

The east route will be hosted by Ken and Henrietta Mahon, Billy and Celestina Seeliger, Marion and James Ahem, Tom Ganter, Gary and Wendy Gray, Eileen and Vince and Shannon and Bryan Boczon.

The west route will be hosted by Dave and Dineen Seely, Doreen and Jack Patten, Tiffany and Jay Prime, Heather Garrett-Muly, Amy Marshall, Michelle and Lou Frattaroli and Bob and Carol Skopak.

