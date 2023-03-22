AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Historical Society is encouraging graduating seniors, who live in Avon, to apply for their yearly Agnes and Harold Blades scholarship.

The historical society has been offering $1,000 scholarships for around a decade, but last year the name was changed to honor two important figures in Avon’s history.

“The historical society has traditionally given a scholarship every year,” said Avon Historical Society President Norah Magrini. “We give one $1,000 scholarship to the senior who fits all of the criteria…we haven’t gotten any applications yet but I have reached out to all of the kids who are eligible.”

Last year, Harold Blade Jr. donated $10,000 to the Avon Historical Society to help fund senior scholarships for the next 10 years. The scholarships are available for any graduating senior who lives in Avon and will be attending any higher level of education after graduating high school.

Previously, the scholarship was only provided to students attending a four year college, but has now been changed to any higher education institution.

“After putting two kids through college, I know every bit helps,” said Ms.Magrini. “You don’t just have to use it for tuition…they can use it for whatever they need.”

To apply for the scholarships, students must find someone who is a resident of Avon that can provide insight into the town such as what it is like to live there, how it has changed over the years and if they spent time at the beaches, community pool or other community areas and what they were like. The students would ask them these questions in an interview and write a 500 to 1,000 word essay.

