WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township planning board Monday continued its review of an application to build two medical office buildings on Ramshorn Drive, further extending the history of a proposal that was actually approved in 2011.

The two 17,800 square foot buildings would be built at 2691-2697 Route 70 by for Ramshorn Drive, LLC

Richard Sciria, the lawyer representing two owners of properties on nearby Horseshoe Drive, cross-examined Joseph Kociuba, project engineer representing Ramshorn LLC on. Monday.

His clients, Phillip Abbot and Robert Picone, have concerns about the possibility of increased flooding to their properties due to an increase in water runoff from the proposed medical bulding project.

Horseshoe Drive is located north of the proposed development on Route 70 and south of the Wall Four Seasons complex. Residents there have complained of extensive flooding during heavy rainfall, due to water and sediment runoff from a swale located approximately 10 feet behind their backyards. The predominantly wooded Ramshorn LLC property drains into that location..

Mr. Kociuba, however, said Ramshorn LLC proposes to mitigate the residential flooding by rerouting the runoff away from the Four Seasons property.

