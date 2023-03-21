LAVALLETTE — The Borough of Lavallette is seeking a court order to end the Ocean County Prosecutor’s continuing control of its police department, alleging that it violates state law, Mayor Walter LaCicero has confirmed.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer took control of the Lavallette Police Department last May, following the retirement of former chief Colin Grant. Mr. Billhimer said his office would remain in control “until such time as” the department could meet “applicable” state standards and become “fully accredited.”

The situation has been fraught with tension between the borough and the prosecutor’s office, heightened in part by the borough council’s appointment of a new police chief last November, in defiance of Mr. Billhimer’s assertion that the appointment should await the conclusion of his office’s review of the department’s operations.

The borough council named as chief Christian LaCicero, a 17-year veteran of the police department, who has since been required to report to an official of the prosecutor’s office, designated by Mr. Billhimer.

Chief LaCicero is also the son of Mayor LaCicero, who said he had recused himself from the process of selecting a successor to former Chief Grant because his son was a candidate for the position.

In its suit, the borough is contending that the prosecutor’s control of the Lavallette Police Department is in violation of the borough’s lawful authority under state law and should be terminated.

Mr. Billhimer declined Tuesday to comment on the borough’s action, saying he is unable to discuss pending litigation.

