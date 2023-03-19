BELMAR —The return of the Belmar Public Library Irish Celebration and Soda Bread Contest drew some 150 guests to the Taylor Pavilion on St. Patrick’s Day, with Belmar resident Mark Wisniewski topping a field of 17 contestants.

“My neighbors shamed me into it [joining], so I did, first time,” said Mr. Wisniewski who said that he used his late mother’s recipe.

“My brothers don’t have it, my sisters don’t have it, just me,” he said. “…S he would proud.”

The D’Arcy School of Irish Dance from Wall performed eight cultural Irish “Ceili” step-dancing numbers that culminated in the traditional Irish St. Patrick’s Day tap dance and the famed Michael Flatley tap-dancing number with no accompaniment.

The “Round The House Band” played Irish band pieces all throughout the night, entertaining guests from Belmar and nearby towns. An overflow of corned beef sandwiches was provided by Shoprite and the traditional soda breads were courtesy of the contestants.

The Belmar Public Library staff and board of trustees personally served the food to guests. Staff member and event organizer Luis Pulido hosted the event.

