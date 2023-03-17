BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Police Benevolent Association [PBA] No. 230 welcomed children to “Climb With A Cop” last Saturday at the Gravity Vault at 110 Brick Plaza. The activity day was the second annual fundraiser supporting Special Olympics New Jersey [SONJ].

Patrolman Brian Foley explained that the March 11 event mirrored others held by police throughout New Jersey and raises funds for Special Olympics from the $30 fee charged for each participating youngster.

“Whatever we make from the event, they [SONJ] get sent to … the Special Olympics,” he said. The Brick PBA chapter turned out 22 member officers to volunteer for this year’s event, compared to 13 year.

Tom Cooney, a Brick PBA member, explained that the funds “pays for them [Special Olympics athletes] to attend the Olympics game that they wanted to attend. So, we raise the funds for the athletes without [them] incurring any costs.”

Businesses and organizations all over New Jersey also support the fundraiser. Mr. Foley pointed to the volunteer shirt where the names of the sponsors are printed. Some of them are ShopRite, Pine Belt Lakewood, Jersey Mike’s, Wing Stop, The Atlantic House, Grape Expectations, among others.

