MANASQUAN— The Manasquan Board of Education presented an update to the tentative budget for the 2023-2024 school year during its meeting on Tuesday.

The 2023-2024 total expenditures are $33,079,898 in the general fund, $362,842 in special revenues and $1,701,613 in debt service for a total of $35,144,353.

Anticipated revenues are $15,823,860 in the general fund, $362,842 in special revenues and $303,362 in debt service for a total of $16,490,064.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taxes to be raised are $17,256,038 in the general fund, $0 in special revenues and $1,398,251 in debt service for a total $18,654,289. This is an increase from the previous year. A full breakdown of how this will affect homeowners will be presented at the next meeting on April 25.

A public hearing on the budget for the 2023-2024 school year will be held in the Manasquan High School Charles Raffetto Media Center on Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. This meeting will cover a more in-depth breakdown of all the programs, expenditures and affects this budget will have on both the schools and the town of Manasquan.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.