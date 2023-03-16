MANASQUAN — Brick Township writer, producer and actor Karen Goeller was the featured local artist at the 42nd Asbury Short Film Concert presented at the Algonquin Theatre on March 11.

The event celebrated nine short independent films from the United Kingdom, Ireland, New York, New Jersey and Indiana.

Among the films’ themes were clever couple communication, senior and pre-teen courtship, village collective memories, people validation and a neighborhood conspiracy to stage a birthday surprise, which was the plot of Ms. Goeller’s short film.

Diane Meier, host for the night, introduced each of the independent films selected by event organizer Doug LeClaire.

“I think a lot of people have stress in their lives and they need a little bit of an escape,” said Ms. Goeller of comedy as a genre for executing the theme of hope. “I don’t consider myself funny in the least bit. But I think it’s hilarious that I’m not funny but I wrote a comedy and also acted in the short.”

The film starts with two neighborhood artists who connived with the rest of the rest of the neighborhood – the local waitress, kids by the building steps and a man and woman arguing on the street – all agreed to trick a local police officer into attending his own birthday celebration. It is a silent film shot in black and white and directed by Lindley Farley.

The film won in the 2022 Red Dragon Creative Awards for Best Debut Director and Best Comedy in the 2022 After Hours Film Festival. It was also a selection in other festivals like The Grove Film Festival, Atlantic City Cinefest and Care Awards.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

