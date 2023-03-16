AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The borough’s Environmental Commission presented a bronze award, which it had received from Sustainable Jersey, to the Avon-By-The-Sea Commissioners at their meeting on Monday, March 13.

The plaque, marking the Environmental Commission’s first bronze award, has plenty more spaces for upcoming awards.

“We have our first plaque and our goal is to fill in all of the open slots on the plaque with more bronze or silver,” said Maureen Domal, co-chair of the environmental commission. “We want to give a big thanks to all of you for helping us put programs into place and recognizing the programs that were already here.

The commissioners watched a brief presentation by Stephen Mazouat, member of the environmental commission, touching on all of the projects that have been worked on since January 2022 that helped the town reach for the bronze award. According to Mazouat, 460 of 565 municipalities in New Jersey are participating in Sustainable Jersey programs and only one out of four towns are recognized with an award.

Some of the recent projects include new water-bottle-filling stations on the boardwalk, building healthier communities through the recreation department and digitizing the borough’s public information.

