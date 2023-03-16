BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Schools Superintendent Thomas Farrell, whose district has lost a combined $7.24 million in the two most recent allocations of state aid, has responded with a white paper criticizing the process. The Brick Township Council approved a resolution in support of the school district.

The paper, titled “The Paradox of the Current State of School Funding in New Jersey,” follows the most recent reduction of state school aid to Brick, which was also decried by the Brick Township council in a unanimously approved resolution described by Mayor Lisa Crate.

“This resolution demands that Gov. Murphy and the state legislature take immediate action to restore funding to Brick Schools that will enable the continuation of a world class education for our students,” the mayor said.

“Last week we received word that State aid funding for Brick Schools will be cut by $2.54 million. This cut is on top of the $4.7 million in funding that was cut last year.”

In his white paper, Superintendent Farrell stated, “The hallways of Trenton are filled again with the normal hustle and bustle… when legislators determine what our state’s funding priorities should be. Inevitably, there are winners and losers. This is especially true when it comes to education.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.