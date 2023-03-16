AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon-By-The-Sea has received the Bronze Award from Sustainable Jersey after participating in over 150 environmentally friendly actions along with creating a green team.

“Back in January the Board of Commissioners approved the Environmental Commission to strive to get this award,” said Environmental Commission Co-Chair Maureen Domal. “We aimed for the bronze as the starting point.”

In order to receive a Sustainable Jersey Award, Avon had to complete a balance of the required sustainability actions, meeting a minimum of 150 action points. The borough also selected at least two out of 14 priority action options with categories from community partnership and outreach, health and wellness, innovative projects, natural resources, public information and engagement and waste management.

“The Sustainable Jersey certified municipalities demonstrate sustainability excellence,” Randall Solomon, director of Sustainable Jersey, stated in a recent press release. “As New Jersey faces issues such as the climate crisis, a growing equity divide and environmental pollution, the certified borough’s exemplify the commitment we need to accelerate the transition to a sustainable New Jersey.”

