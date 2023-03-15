Locals in our area have great options when it comes to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at area establishments. We’re also lucky enough to have great options to adorn ourselves in Irish gear year-round. Two local gems for shopping all the Eire goods can be found at the Irish Centre in Spring Lake and O’Ireland, located in Red Bank.

CEAD MILE FAILTE





The Irish Centre, 1120 Third Avenue, Spring Lake extends a hundred thousand welcomes to their customers.

Owners Aidan and Moya Rush wish you a warm Galway welcome to the Irish Centre, a cozy boutique nestled in quaint Spring Lake. The Rush family and staff at Irish Centre have many years of experience and are well informed on all things Irish.

The store offers the largest collection of Belleek China outside of Ireland and carries many lines of Waterford Crystal, Galway Crystal and Simon Pearce Glass. These Irish collectibles are sure to become family heirlooms for generations to come.

The Irish Centre can also help you dress the part, with their selection of traditional Aran knitwear, Irish designer clothing, Tara’s Diary and other Celtic jewelry and more.

You’ll also find Irish imported foods ready to transport your taste buds at The Irish Centre.

Visit irishcentre.net to shop online or stop into their Third Avenue, Spring Lake location to see their beautiful selection firsthand. The Irish Centre is open every day, Monday through Saturday 10a.m. to 5p.m. (including St. Pat’s Day) and Sunday 11a.m. to 4p.m.

SIOPA EIREANNACH





O’Ireland Siopa Erieannach, which translates to O’Ireland Irish Shop, is located at 30 Monmouth Street in Red Bank, as well as 130 North Broadway in South Amboy.

The Red Bank location, nestled right next to The Dublin House, opened in 2011. South Amboy opened in 1989.

The store offers Irish gear in many categories including jewelry (rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets), Irish themed clothing including rugby jerseys, hockey jerseys, T-shirts and golf shirts and traditional Irish sweaters. Irish hats and headbands of all different styles can also be found at O’Ireland.

Unique custom Claddagh pendants with your birthstones, or the birthstones of family members, can be ordered in person at the store or online at oireland.com.

Irish artwork, books, and unique gifts round out the selection at O’Ireland, which is open every day. Their hours are Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are open on St. Pat’s 11:30a.m. to 8 p.m.