BRICK TOWNSHIP — Melissa R. Travers was named to the Brick Township Council at the Tuesday, March 14 council meeting.

Ms. Travers was not at the meeting and will be sworn in at a later date.

She was among three candidates presented by the Brick Democratic Municipal Committee, which also included Emma L. Mammano and Erica L. Demaio.

Ms. Travers takes over Mayor Lisa Crate’s seat on the council, which was vacated when Ms. Crate was appointed mayor on Feb. 28.

Ms. Travers will serve the remainder of Ms. Crate’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.