St. Patrick’s Day always brings a sea of green to every venue, but the vibrant color is just the beginning. Feast on tasty Irish favorites, enjoy the sounds of bagpipes and Irish songs, and of course, enjoy good cheer and cheers with your favorite Irish drink of choice. Whether the luck of the Irish runs through your veins or not, St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect time to paint the town green.

THE ARROWHEAD INN

2071 Route 88, Brick

This “Original Jersey Shore Dive Bar” has you covered for St. Pat’s. Their all day party kicks off at 7a.m. (they open at 7a.m. every day) and includes entertainment, prizes and corn beef and cabbage served up all day long. Hump Day Trio will play from Noon to 4p.m., followed by bagpipers and the West End Dogs from 7 to 11p.m. Stop by to enjoy the luck of the Irish this St. Pat’s.

FRATELLO’S RESTAURANT

810 The Plaza, Sea Girt

fratellosrestaurant.com

The corn beef and all of its fixings will be served all day at Fratello’s Restaurant in Sea Girt. In fact, corned beef and cabbage is on the menu every day through March 19. Enjoy live music by Three Steps Back on St. Pat’s along with Irish good cheer all day long. Fratello’s opens at Noon on Fridays so go ahead and start the holiday off early.

MJ’s RESTAURANT, BAR & GRILL

Tinton Falls, Matawan,

Middletown, Spotswood, Neptune, Bayville & Long Branch

mjsrestaurant.com

Get lucky at MJ’s this Saint Patrick’s Day. Stop into one of their seven New Jersey locations and fill your belly with Irish-inspired bites including corned beef sliders, reuben-style potato skins, Irish quesadillas, corned beef & cabbage, St. Paddy’s reuben sandwich and much more. Drink specials for the holiday include $6 Jameson Irish Whiskey shots and $5 Guinness pints.

TOMS RIVER BREWING

1540 Route 37 W, Toms River

tomsriverbrewing.com

Irish brews will be flowing on St. Paddy’s day at Toms River Brewing. Sixteen beers are on tap in for the “all-day party” planned on Friday including entertainment by St. Brendan the Navigator Pipes & Drums from 3:45 to 4:45 and live music by Inisfree, 5 to 8p.m. The Nip N Tuck food truck will fill your belly and Mia Fam Cigars will be on hand doing cigar rolling on both Friday and Saturday this St. Pat’s weekend. The party continues into Saturday with live music by Michael Murphy from 3 to 7p.m.

THE SALTY WHALE

390 East Main Street, Manasquan

thesaltywhale.com

St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated with good music and Irish cheer at this Manasquan hotspot. Doubting Toms will take the stage from 8 to 11p.m.

D’ARCY’S TAVERN

310 MAIN STREET, BRADLEY BEACH

DARCYSTAVERNNJ.COM

An Irish staple all year round, D’Arcy’s Tavern on Main Street in Bradley Beach is geared up for the big day this year. Pop in for a cold beer and an authentic Irish toast with ye lads.

HARRIGAN’S PUB

703 Baltimore Blvd., Sea Girt

harriganspub.com

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at this quintessential Irish pub in Sea Girt and enjoy music and bagpipers, while you feast on your favorite Irish foods.

REEF & BARREL

153 Sea Girt Avenue, Manasquan

reefandbarrel.com

Enjoy music by Three Sheets to the Wind on St. Patrick’s Day at Reef & Barrel in Sea Girt.

RIVER ROCK

1600 Route 70, Brick Township

riverrockbricknj.com

River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar in Brick celebrates the Irish spirit with St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans including bagpipers throughout the day and Irish food and drink specials all day long. Trane Stevens Duo, Rock Bottom & DJ Q will be performing.

ST. STEPHEN’S

GREEN PUBLICK HOUSE

2013 Highway 71,

Spring Lake Heights

ssgpub.com

St. Stephen’s Green, an Irish pub by trade, invites you to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live entertainment by The Snakes from Noon to 9 p.m. All of the holiday staples will be simmering on the stove and flowing from the taps at St. Stephen’s.

THE IRISH RAIL

229 East Main Street, Manasquan

theirishrail.com

Tucked at the Manasquan Train Station, The Irish Rail is a great little Irish spot year round that you don’t want to miss on St. Pat’s. Pop in for a pint and a plate of corned beef and cabbage or order more traditional menu items from their tasty menu.