BELMAR — A home on Surf Avenue was gutted by fire late Wednesday, trapping and killing one person on the scene, according to a source at the scene.

Multiple fire companies responded to the scene, in the vicinity of 17th and 18th avenues in Belmar.

The fire broke out around mid-afternoon and by 5 p.m., the house was fully torched.

Investigations are being conducted to determine the cause of fire. The Coast Star is closely monitoring the developments on the investigation.

