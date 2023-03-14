SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Board of Education adopted a tentative budget during a special meeting on Monday night, unanimously approving the $8,127,745 spending plan with no increase in school taxes for the 2023-24 school year.

The budget must still be submitted to the state education department for approval by March 20. A public hearing is scheduled for April 24.

BOE President Noelle Giblin credited avoidance of a tax increase to “the fiscal responsibility we’ve demonstrated” and added, “I am proud of our board and school administration.”

The school board plans to withdraw $300,000 from the district’s capital reserve account to partially fund unit ventilation replacements and to install new Airway Pressure Release [APR] ventilation at H.W. Mountz School.

As a way to manage these anticipated costs, the district applied for Regular Operating District [ROD] state grant funding for facilities improvements. If the district receives ROD funding [State Project Number 25-4580], four facilities improvement projects will be initiated: HVAC improvements [phase 1 and 2]; security and communication system improvements and interior door and hardware replacements.

