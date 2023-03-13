Dorothy ‘Dot or Dottie’ F. Lindemann passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023 at her Brielle, NJ home, just one month shy of her 102nd birthday.

Dot was born on April 2, 1921 in Boonton, NJ to Mary and Joseph Greffe. She attended high school in Boonton. On March 23, 1946 she married Conrad H. Lindemann