BELMAR — The St. Rose High School Pipe Band finished the Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebrations by performing for St. Rose alumni and guests at the Main Street parking lot next to the school grounds from 3 to 3:30 p.m. last Sunday.

The band performed the pipe version of the St. Rose alma mater “Purple and Gold” and two Irish musical pieces, “Minstrel Boy” and “Kelly the Boy from Killane.” The pipe version of “Purple and Gold” was arranged by Derek Midley, a recognized New Jersey bagpiper and instructor, who joined the St. Rose marching team, together with teachers, coaches and parents.

The St. Rose band is composed of a combined 14 students and staff members and is under the direction of Jennifer Weingarten. The students are representative of grades nine through 12. This is the second year that St. Rose High School participated in the parade to celebrate the three-year existence of the school’s piping program and its bands.

“This is one of the biggest activities we have every year because as a pipe band you want to march, you want to show what you can do,” said Timothy O’Halloran, band manager and vice president for academics.

“This year we’re taking it one step further, We’re celebrating our athletes and our academic accomplishments. We just won in the South Jersey basketball, [and] our boy soccer team also won a state championship.”

The St. Rose boys basketball team won the 2023 non-public B South Jersey Championship. 2023 valedictorian Brinly Dwyer and Salutatorian Chelsea Lagotta have all graced the St. Rose marching team.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

