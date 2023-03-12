MANASQUAN — Police officers from Manasquan and neighboring districts conclude #NotEvenOnce campaign for Manasquan High School [MHS] seniors.

The week-long program, #NotEvenOnce, took place last week at Manasquan High School. This program aimed to educate the seniors on the dangers of heroin and opioids and bring awareness to the issues these can cause, both legally and physically.

Officer Kenneth Hager of Spring Lake said this program, “gives the opportunity to know what [students] are seeing, before they have to have any experience in it, so they can hopefully make a good decision.”

Many departments from the sending districts participate in this program including Manasquan, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights, Belmar and Avon-By-The-Sea.

Officer Hager highlighted the importance of police involvement in communities, especially in schools and how it should not end at an elementary level, “Being able to come to the high school and speak to these students before they graduate and leave the bubble of [MHS] and present them with real world scenarios is a great time; giving these students an education before they unfortunately encounter these real world problems.”

The program starts with a pre-test given to the students to gauge what the students know about opioids. Once the program concludes, the students are given a post-test, where Officer Hager says the difference is very noticeable. [more_squan}

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

