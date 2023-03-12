BRADLEY BEACH — An adult male was struck and fatally injured by an NJ Transit train near the Bradley Beach station on Saturday, a spokesperson for the rail line has confirmed.

North Jersey Coast Line Train 4756, which left Bay Head at 5:19, bound for Long Branch, struck the unidentified man at approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Corlies Avenue, near the station.

According to the NJ Transit press office, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported among the five persons aboard the train at the time.

Scheduled departures from Bay Head, at 6:30, 8:30 and 9:20 p.m. were cancelled Saturday night, before normal service was resumed. An investigation by NJ Transit is continuing.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

