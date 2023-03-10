LAVALLETTE – A slight 3.53 percent, or an equivalent to $6,089, decrease in the state aid for school year 2023-2024 was received by the Lavallette Elementary School.

Lavallette Elementary School received a total $166,096 for school year 2023-2024 compared to 2022-2023’s aid of $172,185.

According to School Business Administrator Patricia Christopher, the budget is only for the Lavallette School District and the recently released state aid will contribute to the overall financial plan for the school year 2023-2024.

Ms. Christopher noted the slight decrease in the state aid, but quickly pointed out that the state aid has always been never enough to cover the district’s financial needs. “The bulk of the district’s financial needs are met through the school tax levy,” she said.

Ms. Christopher is hoping that the school is able to cover for the slight gap as well as fund the school’s expenditures and goals for the year. “The School district has other sources of income including taxes, tuition from other districts for students sent to Lavallette school, parent-paid tuition and interest.”

The Lavallette Board of Education’s major areas of expenses are salaries and benefits as well as the tuition payment for high school students who are sent to Point Pleasant Beach High school. Currently, there are 36 regular students and eight special needs students in Lavallette who are sent to other school districts.

“Once you add transportation and utilities, that is over 85 percent of our total budget,” Ms. Christopher explained, adding that Lavallette is in the midst of planning and developing their budget for the school year 2023-2024 to cover all items identified from last school year and see where budget needs necessary adjustment.

