WALL TOWNSHIP — The 126 Jersey Mike’s Subs stores in New Jersey, including locations in Wall, Manasquan and Belmar, are teaming up during March to support The Valerie Fund, a nonprofit that provides support for children with cancer and blood disorders.

The effort is part of Jersey Mike’s annual Month of Giving, which has the chain’s nearly 2,500 U.S. stores working to support some 200 nonprofit organizations by inviting patrons to make donations at participating stores.

The month-long drive will culminate on March 29, with a Day of Giving during which local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators will donate 100 percent of sales proceeds that day to their respective partner charities.

This year, the restaurant chain hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking total of $20 million in total donations nationwide.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales, every penny, goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

