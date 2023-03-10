BAY HEAD — While shore towns are in their slow season before the boom of summer, there are still many interesting events and happenings going on in the town of Bay Head, many of which were discussed at the borough council meeting on Monday, March 6.

Currently, many towns are in the middle of budget season and are working on finalizing their budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and Bay Head is no exception. Councilman James Gates announced that the budget would be introduced at the meeting and will be open for discussion at the next meeting on April 3.

“A few things to point out regarding the current budget, the good news is that we are both timely and will be ready to meet our deadline,” said Councilman Gates. “There were challenges and for the most part, they were inflation related…we are feeling the effects of the inflation.”

According to Councilman Gates, the budget will have an increase in many areas including a 66 percent increase in the garbage contract and a 20 percent increase in the state employee health benefit program, along with increases for pensions, petroleum products and insurance premiums.

In regard to budget season, borough Administrator Frank Pannucci said the amount of aid the borough was able to get includes $1.4 million for beach replenishment, as well as $1.5 million for the Bridge Avenue improvements including drainage and paving as well as $600,000 to $700,000 for the additional street repaving.

The next Bay Head council meeting will be held on April 3 at 7 p.m.

