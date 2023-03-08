MANASQUAN— Storage of winter boats ordinance has been changed to only allow storage of boats.

The Manasquan Borough Council amended the ordinance book, Chapter 11 [Docks and Bulkheads], Section 11-1.3 [Rental Fees] to only allow the storage of boats during the winter on Pompano Avenue from November 1 to April 30 each year.

Councilman Michael Mangan said this change more accurately reflects the beliefs of the council as this ordinance was only ever intended for boats. However, Councilman Mangan said there was a situation this year where an individual from the town used this area to store a land vehicle over the winter. Due to the wording of the ordinance, the council could not deny this application, said Councilman Mangan.

The amended ordinance will now only allow the storage of boats in the winter and will read, “The dry storage fee shall be set by resolution annually. A dry storage fee shall be charged for each boat, stored in Pompano Avenue parking lot between November 1 and April 30 of the succeeding year. A dry storage fee shall be charged for stored property having a length of 20 feet, or less. An additional fee shall be charged for stored boats having length in excess of 20 feet; provided however, no stored boat shall exceed 30 feet in length. Rules and regulations for dry storage in the Pompano Avenue parking lot shall be established by the Public Works and Construction Committee. The rules and regulations shall be binding upon every person having a stored boat in the Pompano Avenue parking lot.”

