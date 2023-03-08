WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Planning Board tabled the final site plan application for VC Monmouth, a developer proposing 54 age-restricted condominium units within nine buildings at 100 Oval Road, due to the applicant’s “cookie-cutter” design proposal and low-cost building materials. The application will be carried to May 1, subject to re-noticing by the board if there is availability prior to that date.

The proposed development site is located just south of the Brielle Circle at the intersection of Routes 34, 35 and 70. The property is currently zoned within the “office park” district [Zone OP-10] at Block 817 Lot 2. VC Monmouth also owns the nearby condominium complex ‘Monmouth Condominiums’ located at 141 Oval Road, a luxurious, four-story 55+ community of 96 units.

Project manager for VC Monmouth Chris Schiefer presented the board with the most current renderings of the proposed development. Mr. Schiefer was meticulously cross-examined by members of the board, who ultimately determined that the site plan could not be approved.

