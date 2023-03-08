SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Fire Department Auxiliary has announced that it is seeking crafters and food vendors for a fair that is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.

The event will be from 12 to 5 p.m. and will be held in the back property of the Spring Lake Heights Fire Department, located at 700 Sixth Ave.

There is a $25 fee for crafters and vendors who wish to attend the event, who will have from 10 a.m. on to set up for the rain or shine open air market.

Crafters and vendors are asked to provide their own tables, chairs, tents or anything else that may be needed. Electrical outlets can be provided for crafters and vendors.

Donations or proceeds from the event will be put towards the fire department’s funds, which will be used for any future projects or needs that may arise.

Anyone who is interested in being a crafter or vendor for the event, or anyone with general questions, is asked to email mistic4ever2@optonline.net.

