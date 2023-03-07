BRICK TOWNSHIP — Two Brick Township teens were sentenced to probation for a fire that occurred on the Garden State Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.

The fire shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic near milepost 91 in Brick Township for approximately 10 hours.

The prosecution’s intention to identify the juveniles by name in subsequent public disclosure was successfully opposed by attorneys for the defendants last month with a ruling permitting their identification by initials only.

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at approximately 5p.m., New Jersey State Police responded to a report of a fire in the area of milepost 91 on the Garden State Parkway in Brick Township.

During the investigation, State Police detectives determined that the fire was started within a drainage culvert that runs underneath the Garden State Parkway, from the 91 north entrance ramp to the 91 south exit ramp. Further investigation revealed that two juveniles, I. J., 15, and A.R., 14, were responsible for the arson and various acts of delinquency related to that event.

