Jim Kropke, 81, of Palm City, Florida passed away on March 5th, 2023, peacefully surrounded by his immediate family. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to Hellen (Bott) and Fedrick Kropke, the middle of three brothers John and Robert.



Jim attended St. Peter’s Prep ‘59 then