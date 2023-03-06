BELMAR — The wind did not keep the crowds away at the 50th anniversary Belmar Lake Como St Patrick’s Day parade, with a great turnout creating a sea of green.

“I love coming to the parade and watching everyone march in it,” said Kevin Pearse, a Neptune resident. “Its amazing that it is tradition and 50 years of the parade.”

Some local members of the community return to their favorite spot. Most of which are right on the parade route, where restaurants and taverns were bustling.

“The weather is perfect and we are excited it is the 50th day parade,” said Michael Daniewicz, a local Tinton Falls resident who found the perfect spot on the street at Anchor Tavern in Belmar. “We have been to the parade more times than we could count.”

Like neighboring establishments, Beach Haus Brewery was excited to welcome paradegoers and introduce their Parade Day and Shillelagh Ale. Owner Dylan Kohin was expecting to serve more than 1,000 patrons.

“We love parade day,” said Erika Gibbons, the event manager for the brewery. “We love the town coming out, it is a good way to showcase our new rooftop bar which will have a grand opening in May.”

While the big and familiar places welcome a ton of business thought out the day, the small businesses come out and get their share of the action.

Jennifer Ludewig, owner of Eat my Cupcake, featured specialties including Bailey’s Mint. “I started doing it last year and now this is my second year here.”

While most enjoy spending time on the sidelines enjoying the view, others on the street get the best view in the house.

Nicholas Dowling, Color Guard Commander of the Wannamassa Fire Company, spoke with pride about the unit’s role in leading the long line of firefighting units from several towns that marched in the parade.

“It has been an honor for us to pay tribute to our fallen brothers and sisters in the fire service,” Mr. Dowling said. “The best part of leading the fire company section is following in the footsteps of those who came before us.”

