PISCATAWAY – The Manasquan boys’ basketball team made history on Saturday night, as the Warriors won its first state championship with a 62-29 victory over Caldwell in the Group II final at Jersey Mikes’ Arena at Rutgers University.

The Warriors had only reached a state final once before in program history, losing to Raritan in the Group II championship game in 2004.

Manasquan left no doubt against the Chiefs, leading the entire game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors took a 11-4 advantage after the first quarter and had a 25-13 lead at halftime against Caldwell.

Manasquan played stellar defense the entire game, but its offense caught up with the defense during the third quarter when the Warriors put the game totally out of reach outscoring the Chiefs, 24-6.

Darius Adams led Manasquan with 22 points, while adding 12 rebounds and five assists along with two blocks. Ryan Frauenheim had 13 points for the Warriors along with two assists, while Alex Konov had nine points while shooting 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

The Warriors were greeted with a fire truck and police escort down Main Street after returning to Manasquan around 9:40 p.m. with many fans’ waiting to cheer on the state champions.

The Warriors team and coaches planned on taking a celebratory plunge into the ocean following the parade.