WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township School District faces a budget deficit of $3.9 million its business administrator reported during a workshop meeting of the school board Tuesday night.

Current revenues total $82.2 million, Business Administrator Bryan Smyth told the Board of Education. He attributed the $3.9 million shortfall to the delayed impact of employee health claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the district is working with its “health benefit broker” to address it.

“The post-pandemic is impacting not just Wall township, but all school districts,” Mr. Smyth said.

The workshop was held to discuss the district’s preliminary budget for the 2023-2024 school year, a process that will lead to final budget being presented at an April 25 public hearing.

The next milestone in the process will come on March 14, when the board is expected to vote on a tentative 2023-24 school budget that will be submitted to the New Jersey Department of Education for review and approval.

School Superintendent Tracy Handerhan said the budget priorities for 2023-24 include curriculum updates and program changes, student wellness, technology infrastructure, capital improvements and the district’s contract with administrative and supervisory personnel, which expires at the end of June.

