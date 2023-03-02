BAYVILLE – The Manasquan boys’ basketball team got over the hump on Thursday and advanced to the Group II state final for the first time in 19 years, defeating Middle Township 46-43 at Central Regional High School.

The Warriors had lost in the state semifinals in their last four trips under coach Andrew Bilodeau.

Manasquan will play Caldwell 7 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University in the Group II finals. Tickets can be purchased through the NJSIAA at njsiaa.org/tickets.

The Warriors took the lead in the second quarter, but could never establish more than a 6-point lead on Middle Township.

Manasquan got a crucial putback from Darius Adams with a minute left to give Manasquan a 42-39 lead before drawing a charge call at the other end of the floor.

Ryan Frauenheim would make two foul shots with 30 seconds left to give Manasquan a 44-39 lead, but Middle Township converted a rare 4-point play to cut the Warriors lead to 44-43. Adams who would finish with 20 points, made two foul shots with 20 seconds left before Middle Township missed a potential game tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.