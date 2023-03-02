LAKE COMO — This Sunday, March 5, the 50th annual Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade will kick off the Irish season. Featured at the Lake Como Borough Hall will be a massive Irish flag straight from Ireland flown via a crane.

The parade is expected to attract over 200,000 attendees with over 5,000 participants marching in the parade.

Mayor Kevin Higgins and the rest of the Lake Como borough council will be marching in the parade behind the Belmar Library staff. Mayor Higgins said he is very excited for this event partly because the library always has a band marching with them, so himself and the council always have good music to listen to.

Marching with them will be U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, and Mayor Higgins said Lake Como also invited Gov. Phil Murphy to march with them, like he did back in 2020, but he has not heard back from his office.

Mayor Higgins said the best place to watch the parade is in Lake Como, specifically on the corner of 18th Avenue and Main Street, where the massive Irish flag will be flown via a crane. This flag was secured by the parade committee, according to Parade Grand Marshal Chip Cavanagh, that has come directly from Ireland.

The committee had a tough time getting a large flag in the U.S., so one of the committee members had a relative in Ireland who was able to send a 15-by-20 foot flag for parade day.

The council and Mayor Higgins will be at Joe’s Surf Shack before the parade kicks off, and encourages all residents to stop by and talk to him.

