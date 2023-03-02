SEA GIRT — Amendments to the Tree Preservation Ordinance have been introduced in the last Feb. 8 council meeting. Recommendations of amended items were reviewed by the Sea Girt Ordinance Review Committee [SGORC] and submitted to the council by the Environmental Committee and the borough administration.

Amended items have been posted on the borough’s website – under “Tree Preservation Ordinance Update,” which include the following items:

Private residents or property owners will have the ability to remove a tree on their property without a permit when construction is not proposed.

Tree replacement requirements and/or financial requirements have been increased. The current ordinance requires “Down 2, Up 1” for replacements, or $500 for each tree removed. The current ordinance requires one tree for every two taken down. The new ordinance requires if a 10-inch diameter is removed, then three trees must replace it or the applicant can pay a tree replacement to the borough.

All funds collected from tree removals will be placed in the borough trust account for plantings and trimmings as well as to fund the Shade Tree Commission’s functions or utilizations.

Any tree cut should not be dropped or left on the public streets.

