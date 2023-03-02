BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council adopted a bond ordinance in the amount of $1,800,000 at its Feb. 28 meeting, in order to help fund the purchase of a 31.6 acre property of Breton Woods that was threatened by residential development.

Brick Township joins the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust to purchase and preserve the property for open space.

The township and the county are partnering to purchase the property for a total of $8,550,000. The township will be responsible for $1,710,000 and the county will contribute $6,840,000. The township has also agreed to be responsible for the maintenance of the property.

Mayor Lisa Crate said, “This bond ordinance secures the funds needed to acquire a 31-acre suite on Laurel Avenue in Breton Woods. Thanks to the patience and support from the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust, the township is now protecting this property from a proposed 59-home subdivision not only today, but in perpetuity. It will remain open space that will greatly benefit all of the residents of Brick.”

During a public hearing on the ordinance, residents came forward both in support and opposition of the ordinance.

The residents in support thanked the council for keeping the space open, while those in opposition spoke about not wanting their taxes raised.

