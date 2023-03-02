SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Board of Education recognized student achievement, discussed infrastructure and cost-cutting improvements for the district and received ethics training at their meeting on Monday.

School Superintendent Stephen LaValva recognized the winners of recent student competitions at H.W. Mountz school: Sixth-grade student Nate Brogan won H.W. Mountz’s Geography Bee for students grades 6 to 8 and eighth grade student Joseph Graff won the school-wide Spelling Bee, his fourth win in the last four years.

Mr. LaValva then announced the “Student Achiever of the Year Award,” a county-level award given to students who demonstrate “character, determination, school spirit, leadership and community service [that] inspire the rest of us,” according to Mr. LaValva. Eighth-grader Alex Lapitzki was nominated by his teachers for the award.

Karen Dettlinger remarked that the decision to nominate Alex was “unanimous.”

