SOUTH RIVER – The Manasquan boys basketball team won its fourth straight sectional title on Tuesday, defeating South River 60-52 in South River in the Central Jersey Group II final.

It marked the first time under head coach Andrew Bilodeau the Warriors won a sectional title in an opponent’s gym.

Manasquan advances to the Group II semifinal on Thursday, at Central Regional High School against Middle Township at 5 p.m.

Online tickets are available beginning at noon on Wednesday, March 1, at njsiaa.org/tickets.

Ryan Frauenheim led the Warriors against South River with 20 points, while Darius Adams had 15 points in the win.