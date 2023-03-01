SOUTH RIVER – The Manasquan boys basketball team won its fourth straight sectional title on Tuesday, defeating South River 60-52 in South River in the Central Jersey Group II final.
It marked the first time under head coach Andrew Bilodeau the Warriors won a sectional title in an opponent’s gym.
Manasquan advances to the Group II semifinal on Thursday, at Central Regional High School against Middle Township at 5 p.m.
Online tickets are available beginning at noon on Wednesday, March 1, at njsiaa.org/tickets.
Ryan Frauenheim led the Warriors against South River with 20 points, while Darius Adams had 15 points in the win.
FULL COVERAGE IN THURSDAY'S COAST STAR
