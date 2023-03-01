BELMAR — Repairs by the Belmar Housing Authority on the senior housing building at 710 8th Avenue will soon begin, thanks in part to a federal grant of nearly $100,000.

Councilwoman Maria Rondinaro reported that $99,927.25 in initlal funding from the Housing and Urban Development [HUD] will kick start the repair of the building’s brick façade, with the first phase consisting of the installation of “mesh” or safety netting around the building.

The fund comes from HUD’s $3 billion capital funding distributed to 2,700 housing authorities nationwide, of which $93,830,496 were given to 25 NJ housing authorities.

