BRIELLE — A water main break at Riverview Drive and Locust Road last week prompted the mayor and council to award an emergency repair contract to a vendor Tuesday night without going through usual bidding process.

By law, the borough has to go through the process of requiring bidding for any projects before awarding the job to a vendor.

“This was an exemption,” Borough Administrator Tom Nolan explained. “In this case, we had a water main break. We don’t have time to put together a bidding process. So, we declared an emergency to justify that and we passed a resolution for that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other business taken up by the council at the Feb. 27 meeting included the establishment of new towing rates, new regulations in the maintenance of property detention basins and the “capping” of the borough budget increase in light of inflation and current economic conditions.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.