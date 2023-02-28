BELMAR — A small group of about 15 participants showed up to partake of the nostalgia from the historical society’s collection of Belmar artifacts and mementos and to learn the stories behind them.

Some of the oldest pieces in the collection date back to the late 1880s, like a proclamation of then Belmar Mayor Major William B. Bamford.

According to the society’s research, Mayor Bamford was honored for fighting during World War I and helped Belmar in its development after the war.

Black-and-white photos of the Belmar First Aid Squad as well as of downtown Belmar where the street zoning is totally unrecognizable were also shared.

A number of participants came and brought their own vintage pieces, which they presented and shared with the rest of the history buffs. Councilman Mark Levis showed an artist’s rendition of the Malta shipwreck off 8th Ave. in 1885, saying he picked up the piece in a shop for an affordable price.

For others who came in bare, storytelling became their avenue to pitch their historical narratives. Participants shared their earliest memories and experiences of old Belmar homes, streets and corners that painted what was Belmar before in the minds of listeners. The listening crowd picked up on the stories, adding details to the Belmar landmarks that were shared.

