BRICK TOWNSHIP — Councilwoman Lisa Crate was sworn in as Brick’s new mayor Tuesday night, following her selection by the township council.

Ms. Crate said, “I’d like to thank my colleagues on council for their confidence they placed in me tonight. It is truly appreciated and an honor.”

The new mayor was nominated by Councilman Derrick T. Ambrosino and seconded by Councilwoman Andrea Zapcic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Crate is the second female mayor in Brick Township’s history.

The new mayor has lived in Brick for the past three decades and is a teacher in the Jackson Township School District.

She said, “Being appointed mayor and following in the footsteps on John Ducey is a great honor and responsibility that I do not take lightly. Eight years ago I was honored when John called me and asked me to join the Ducey team and run for my first seat on town council and I am so glad I said yes. Over the past eight years, we have accomplished so many great things together.”

She succeeds John Ducey, who stepped down as mayor on Monday, after being confirmed as a Superior Court judge.

The new mayor will face a special election in November, with the winner to serve the remainder of Mr. Ducey’s term, which ends in 2025.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.