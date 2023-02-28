BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township High School has applied for a grant from the Barnegat Bay Partnership for the amount of $2,000 and would use the grant money for a rain garden.

The grant is from the Jersey-Friendly Yards Certificate Program of the Barnegat Bay Partnership.

At the Feb. 9 Brick Board of Education meeting, Alyce Anderson, director of curriculum said, “I’m excited to report that Gary Paxton of Brick Township High School is applying for a Barnegat Bay Grant to build a rain garden to prevent erosion.”

Mr. Paxton, a career and technology faculty member, stated in the application, “The goods received from this grant will be used to complete a rain garden and repair soil erosion by the north central entrance to the school center.”

According to Mr. Paxton, Sophomore STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] students will research, design and build the rain garden as a part of their participation in the Jersey-Friendly Yards Certification Program.

